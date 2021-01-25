‘A Quiet Place Part II’ delayed again by COVID-19

Paramount Pictures(LOS ANGELES) — A Quiet Place Part II is the latest in a flurry of films seeing its release date postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Paramount Pictures has now confirmed.

The sequel to John Krasinski‘s blockbuster horror thriller A Quiet Place is now set to open September 17, 2021. It marks the fourth date for the film’s release, originally set to bow in the U.S. on March 20, 2020. It was bumped to September 4, and eventually April 23, 2021.

The Krasinski-directed sequel finds the Abbott family venturing into the unknown, where they realize the creatures that hunt by sound aren’t the only threats lurking beyond the sand path.

The first installment, starring Krasinski’s wife, Emily Blunt, earned over $340 million worldwide.

By George Costantino

