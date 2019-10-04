A Song of Ice and Firewater: Top off your tankards with new 'Game of Thrones'-inspired whiskies

Photo: Diageo(NEW YORK) — With New York Comic Con in full swing this weekend, there are many opportunities for people to show their fandom — but Johnnie Walker is giving Game of Thrones fans a chance to drink theirs.

The company, which toasted the eighth and final season of the Emmy-winning HBO drama last year with its White Walker by Johnnie Walker Scotch whisky — has now come out with two new offerings.

The whiskies are named A Song of Ice and A Song of Fire, after author George R.R. Martin’s book series A Song of Ice and Fire, which inspired Game of Thrones.

“Ice,” inspired by the North, appropriately comes in a white and blue bottle, with a fierce Direwolf snarling and poised to strike. “Fire” features a color scheme inspired by the fire-breathing dragons of House Targaryen, with one looking left, as if to confront the wolf.

The flavors of both different spirits are said to be inspired by crisp snow and smoky warmth, respectively.

The company is holding tastings during Comic Con at a pop-up event at the Crossing Arts Gallery in New York City on Saturday. It’s the perfect place to debate that controversial last season. You have to be 21 to enter, and you must RSVP at JohnnieWalkerEvent.com.

