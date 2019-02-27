'A Star Is Born' coming back to theaters with new Lady Gaga music, additional footage

Neal Preston/Warner Bros. (LOS ANGELES) — A Star Is Reborn.

Fresh off Lady Gaga’s Oscar win for “Shallow,” Entertainment Weekly reports A Star Is Born will be returning to theaters with new music and additional scenes.

The film will be heading back to theaters for one week only starting Friday. It will feature 12 extra minutes of unreleased footage, including extended performances of the opening number “Black Eyes,” “Alibi,” and Gaga’s parking lot performance of “Shallow.”

It will also include a scene of Ally singing “Is That Alright?” to Bradley Cooper’s Jackson Maine during a wedding sequence, as well as Jackson in his studio singing “Too Far Gone.” A new, previously unreleased song called “Clover” will also be included in the theatrical re-release.

In a teaser clip of a new scene on EW, we see Ally and Jackson writing “Clover” together on an empty stage.

A Star Is Born first hit theaters last October. It was nominated for eight Oscars, including Best Picture. Gaga and her co-writers won the award for Best Original Song.

