A whole new world: Disney+ to host social distance drive-in featuring Disney favorites

Disney+(LOS ANGELES) — Disney+ has found a way to bring the joy of Disney to fans in a safe manner during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The streaming platform has announced the Disney+ Drive-In Festival that will feature a variety of fan favorites, along with new Disney projects, in a social distance-friendly setting next month in Santa Monica, California.

Set up at the Barker Hanger, fans will be able to take in such films as Star Wars, Tangled and The Sound of Music, along with the debut of two new films.

The week-long series kicks off on October 5 with the world premiere of The Right Stuff, ahead of its official release on Disney+ on October 9. The screening is invite only.

The public viewings begin on October 6 with a 10-year anniversary showing of Tangled. Coco will be screened the following night in honor of Hispanic Heritage Month, while the 40th anniversary of the Star Wars sequel will be recognized with a screening of Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back on October 8.

Disney Halloween favorite Hocus Pocus, Captain Marvel and a sing-a-long feature to The Sound of Music are also on the menu. The series ends with an invite-only premiere of Clouds, an upcoming Disney+ film based on the life of musician Zach Sobiech.

Multiple safety guidelines will be in place for the outdoor event. A maximum of four people are allowed per vehicle and guests must remain in their vehicles during the screening.

Additionally, face coverings are required when going to the restroom and interacting with staff, among other protocols.

A limited number of tickets will be available to reserve beginning on September 28 at 1 p.m. ET.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

By Cillea Houghton

