Aaron Rodgers salutes Alex Trebek during ‘Jeopardy!’ guest hosting debut

(LOS ANGELES) — NFL star Aaron Rodgers kicked off his first week of guest hosting Jeopardy! and, before he could challenge the contestants to start answering questions, took a moment to honor his hero, Alex Trebek.

The 37-year-old Green Bay Packers quarterback introduced himself on the show “As a lifelong fan of Jeopardy!” and expressed “it is an incredible honor to guest host.”

Rodgers not only is a dedicated fan of the game show, he also won Celebrity Jeopardy! in 2015 — an experience he says he will cherish forever.

“Now, I’ve had the opportunity to do a lot of amazing things, but winning Celebrity Jeopardy! and getting to share the stage with the legend Alex Trebek is something I will never forget,” the athlete continued. “Alex was such a gentleman. So smart, so precise, I was in awe.”

Rodgers promised he will “work hard to honor his legacy.”

His debut episode also ended on a memorable note when one contestant opted to tease the quarterback instead of jotting down the correct response in Final Jeopardy.

Scott, the two-day reigning champion, referenced the controversial decision made by Packers coach Matt LaFleur that fans say handed the NFC Championship to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

LaFleur directed the team to score a late-game field goal from the 8-yard line and, consequentially, Tom Brady regained the ball.

When Rodgers called upon Scott to see if he had the correct response, the poker-faced contestant instead wrote, “Who wanted to kick that field goal?“

“That is a great question,” Rodgers chuckled. “It should be correct, but for this game today, that’s incorrect.”

Trebek died November 8 from pancreatic cancer. Until the game show selects a permanent replacement, celebrity guest hosts will be manning the podium.

Jeopardy! airs at 7 p.m. ET on ABC.