Aaron Sorkin’s star-studded “Chicago 7” will premiere on Netflix due to COVID

Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images(LOS ANGELES) — Another day, another cinematic casualty of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Aaron Sorkin’s The Trial of the Chicago 7, originally slated for a theatrical release, has landed at Netflix, according to Deadline.

West Wing creator Sorkin wrote and directed the film, which chronicles a peaceful protest at the 1968 Democratic Convention that turned into a violent clash with police and the National Guard. Seven people — including Abbie Hoffman, Jerry Rubin, Tom Hayden and Bobby Seale — were charged with conspiracy to incite a riot, leading to a trial that would grip the nation.

The cast includes Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Eddie Redmayne, Sacha Baron Cohen, Jeremy Strong, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Alex Sharp, Mark Rylance, Michael Keaton, Frank Langella and John Carroll Lynch.

By George Costantino

