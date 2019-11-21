ABC announces mid-season slate: 'Grey's Anatomy'/'Station 19' crossover, the farewell season of 'How to Get Away with Murder' and more
(LOS ANGELES) — On Thursday, ABC announced its mid-season line-up, which includes the final season of the award-winning drama How to Get Away with Murder, as well as another go ’round of American Idol, a new drama from Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson called For Life, and a feature-length crossover between Grey’s Anatomy and Station 19.
Also added to the 2020 slate was the just-announced Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time match-up, another season of The Bachelor, and the return of The Rookie, and the well-received new drama Stumptown.
Here’s the schedule:
SUNDAY, JAN. 5
7:00-8:00 p.m. America’s Funniest Home Videos
MONDAY, JAN. 6
8:00-11:00 p.m. The Bachelor (SEASON PREMIERE)
TUESDAY, JAN. 7
8:00-9:00 p.m. JEOPARDY! The Greatest of All Time
9:00-9:30 p.m. mixed-ish
9:30-10:00 p.m. black-ish
10:00-11:00 p.m. Emergence
WEDNESDAY, JAN. 8
9:00-9:31 p.m. Modern Family
9:31-10:00 pm. Single Parents
10:00-11:00 p.m. Stumptown
MONDAY, JAN. 13
10:00-11:00 p.m. The Good Doctor
WEDNESDAY, JAN. 15
8:00-8:30 p.m. The Goldbergs
8:30-9:00 p.m. Schooled
FRIDAY, JAN. 17
8:00-8:30 p.m. American Housewife
8:30-9:00 p.m. Fresh Off the Boat
TUESDAY, JAN. 21
8:00-8:30 p.m. The Conners
8:30-9:00 p.m. Bless this Mess
THURSDAY, JAN. 23
Grey’s Anatomy/Station 19 crossover:
8:00-9:00 p.m. Station 19 (NEW TIME)
9:00-10:01 p.m. Grey’s Anatomy (NEW TIME)
10:01-11:00 p.m. A Million Little Things (NEW TIME)
SUNDAY, FEB. 9
8:00-11:00 p.m. The Oscars
TUESDAY, FEB. 11
10:00-11:00 p.m. For Life (SERIES PREMIERE)
SUNDAY, FEB. 16
8:00-10:00 p.m. American Idol (SEASON PREMIERE)
SUNDAY, FEB. 23
10:00-11:00 p.m. The Rookie
THURSDAY, APRIL 2
10:01-11:00 p.m. How to Get Away with Murder
