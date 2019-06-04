ABC eyeing Kimmel's hit 'Live in Front of a Studio Audience' special as a franchise

ABC(LOS ANGELES) — Get ready to see new spins on more classic sitcoms.

On the heels of its successful Live in Front of a Studio Audience, Jimmy Kimmel’s live staging of Norman Lear’s All in the Family and The Jeffersons last month, ABC is eyeing it as an event franchise.

“It is something that we looked at as a franchise if it worked, and we didn’t know if it would work,” ABC’s President of Entertainment Karey Burke said at Monday’s Hollywood Radio & TV Society Network Chief’s lunch, according to Deadline. “We didn’t know if people would still care and it was nice they did.”

Burke also revealed the special was watched by 22 million people since its May 25 premiere, which saw Woody Harrelson playing Archie Bunker, and Jamie Foxx portraying George Jefferson.

