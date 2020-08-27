ABC filling pandemic-delayed drama schedule slots with unscripted shows

ABC(LOS ANGELES) — While production in Hollywood is starting to spin back up following the COVID-19 shutdowns, the ripple effect has led to delays for the debuts of scripted programming. Simply put, the shows that should have been “in the can” by now, aren’t.

ABC is dipping into its unscripted series to fill the gaps.

On Tuesday, October 13, Bachelor Nation fans will finally see Clare Crowley make her debut at as The Bachelorette.

The network’s Thursday block featuring Grey’s Anatomy, Station 19, and A Million Little Things will now see game shows like Celebrity Family Feud and Card Sharks temporarily taking their place.

Also joining the unscripted lineup will be Saturday Night Live veteran Leslie Jones’ reboot of Supermarket Sweep.

Here is ABC’s new schedule. All times Eastern:

MONDAY, SEPT. 14

8:00-10:00 p.m. — Dancing with the Stars (previously announced)

THURSDAY, SEPT. 24

8:00-9:00 p.m. — Celebrity Family Feud

9:00-10:00 p.m. — Press Your Luck

10:00-11:00 p.m. — Match Game

TUESDAY, OCT. 13

8:00-10:00 p.m. — The Bachelorette

FRIDAY, OCT. 16

8:00-9:00 p.m. — Shark Tank

SUNDAY, OCT. 18

7:00-8:00 p.m. — America’s Funniest Home Videos

8:00-9:00 p.m. — Supermarket Sweep (series premiere)

9:00-10:00 p.m. — Who Wants to Be a Millionaire

10:00-11:00 p.m. — Card Sharks

By Stephen Iervolino

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.