ABC offers first-look teasers for ‘Queens’, ‘The Wonder Years’, and ‘Women of the Movement’

Courtesy of ABC

After announcing the fall and midseason lineup of programming, ABC is giving viewers a first look at three of their highly anticipated news series: Queens, The Wonder Years, and Women of the Movement.

In the hip hop drama Queens, Brandy, Eve, Naturi Naughton, and Nadine Velazquez star as original members of the popular rap group Nasty [Women]. Now, as four women in their 40s, the women want to reunite to recapture their hip hop crowns. As previously reported, Brandy will contribute original music to the series. Queens will air Tuesday nights at 10:00 p.m. ET on ABC. The first teaser is now available.

Also coming this fall is the reboot of The Wonder Years, led by Don Cheadle. As previously noted, Cheadle will play the adult version of the character Dean Williams in the show — that’s the new name for the character Fred Savage played as Kevin Arnold in the original ABC family comedy. The new Wonder Years focuses on a Black middle-class family in Montgomery, Alabama during the 1960s and follows preteen Dean Williams, played by Elisha “EJ” Williams. Savage and Empire creator Lee Daniels will both co-direct and co-executive produce the series. The Wonder Years will air Wednesday nights at 8:30 p.m. ET. Check out the first teaser now available online.

And coming to ABC during its midseason run is Women of the Movement starring Adrienne Warren, Tonya Pinkins, Cedric Joe, Ray Fisher and Glynn Turman. Inspired by Devery S. Anderson‘s book Emmett Till: The Murder That Shocked the World and Propelled the Civil Rights Movement, the six-episode series centers on Emmett’s mother Mamie Till Mobley and her pursuit for justice after her son’s murder. The first look-teaser is now available to watch.

