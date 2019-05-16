ABC releases first look at 'black-ish' prequel 'mixed-ish'

ABC/Richard Cartwright (LOS ANGELES) — ABC has released the first official look at its black-ish prequel, mixed-ish.

The series, which received an early series order ahead of ABC’s upfront show on Tuesday, is the second black-ish spinoff, following Freeform’s grown-ish.

Set in the 80s, the series follows Tracee Ellis Ross’ black-ish character Rainbow Johnson as she recounts her experience growing up in a mixed-race family who moves from a hippie commune to the suburbs.



“My parents had sent us out into the real world with absolutely no warning that being mixed was even a thing,” Rainbow says in the trailer.

As previously reported, a forthcoming episode of black-ish will serve as a pilot for the mixed-ish spinoff.

Mixed-ish stars Arica Himmel as Bow Johnson, Tika Sumpter as Alicia Johnson and Christina Anthony as Bow’s aunt Denise.

Ethan William Childress and Mykal-Michelle Harris will play Bow’s respective siblings Johan and Santamonica Johnson. Anders Holm, who originated the role as Rainbow’s father and Alicia’s husband on the flashback black-ish episode that spawned the series, appears in the trailer, but will be recast for the series.

[embedded content]



