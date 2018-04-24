ABC to air Viola Davis and Julius Tennon's docu-series “The Last Defense” in June

ABC Image Group LA(LOS ANGELES) — ABC has revealed the premiere date for Viola Davis and her hubby Julius Tennon’s docu-series The Last Defense.

ABC announced on Monday that it will premiere’s the couple’s series on Tuesday, June 12. at 10 p.m. ET.

Prior to the telecast, ABC will screen the first episode on Friday, April 27, at the 2018 Tribeca Film Festival in New York City.

The series, which offers an in-depth examination of a number of death-row cases, is designed to explore and expose flaws in the American justice system.

One of the stories in the series will look at the case of Julius Jones, a college athlete convicted of shooting a father of two at point-blank range. In the episode, his attorneys race against the clock to get him a new trial before his execution date is set.

The Last Defense, executive produced by Davis and Tennon under their JuVee production banner, will tell its stories by “returning to the scene of the crime, re-interviewing witnesses and delving beyond the details of the crime and court proceedings.”