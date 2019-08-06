ABC TV head teases female-led Marvel series

Marvel Studios(LOS ANGELES) — Prior to this year’s big-screen blockbuster Captain Marvel, female superheroes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe had been relegated to supporting roles, but ABC Entertainment president Karey Burke told Deadline on Monday that the network and the studio are in “active talks” to develop a female-led series to fill the void left by Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., which will end its run with season seven.

Burke was short on details, except that the character would be “something brand-new, mostly” and that the series would fit in with its strategy of female-focused superheroes.

Other upcoming female-centric Marvel projects include the previously announced Black Widow stand-alone film, as well as Thor: Love and Thunder, starring Natalie Portman’s Jane Foster character from the Thor films taking over as the God of Thunder.

Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., notable for its cast of strong female heroines played by Ming Na, Chloe Bennet, Elizabeth Henstridge, and Natalia Cordova-Buckley, just wrapped production on its final season, which will air next year on ABC.

