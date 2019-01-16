ABC's 'Match Game' returns tonight with Joel McHale, Caroline Rhea, Jason Biggs and La Toya Jackson

ABC/ Heidi Gutman(LOS ANGELES) — ABC’s Match Game, hosted by Alec Baldwin, returns Wednesday night with panelists Joel McHale, Jane Krakowski, Finesse Mitchell, Caroline Rhea, Jason Biggs and La Toya Jackson.

As usual, contestants give their responses to Alec’s fill-in-the-blank questions, and then have to try to match the panelists’ responses. In tonight’s episode, La Toya Jackson shocks the audience with her raunchy response to one question about sorority girls, while a contestant shocks the panel by intimating something negative about fans of a certain sport.

Match Game airs tonight at 10 p.m. ET.

[embedded content]

