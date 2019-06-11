Academy announces Oscar dates through 2022

AMPAS(LOS ANGELES) — Get that screenplay or headshot ready: The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and ABC today announced the dates for the Oscars telecasts through the year 2022.

Coming earlier in the year than usual, the 92nd Oscars will air Sunday, February 9, 2020; seeing as it’s 2019, the very early Oscar race is already taking shape.

However, the movies that will eventually win Academy Awards in all categories in 2021 and 2022 have yet to be shot — and in all likelihood, aren’t even written yet. So here’s hoping, hopefuls.

In case you want to get started on that pre-awards-season cleanse, the 93rd Oscars Sunday will be held on February 28, 2021, and the 94th Oscars will be seen on Sunday, February 27, 2022.

The Oscars ceremony is broadcast live at 5 p.m. PST/8 p.m. EST on ABC and globally in more than 225 countries and territories worldwide.

