Actor T.J. Miller arrested for allegedly making false bomb threat on Amtrak train

Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images(NEW YORK) — Deadpool and former Silicon Valley star T.J. Miller was arrested by the FBI in Connecticut after he was accused of falsely calling in a bomb threat while on an Amtrak train.

Miller was on an Amtrak train from Washington to New York when he called 911 to report that a female passenger “has a bomb in her bag,” court records said. However, Miller gave the incorrect train number, which led police to stop the wrong train, #2256, order passengers off and conduct a search.

When police followed up with Miller, who was actually on train #2258, he allegedly gave a different account of the woman he believed to be carrying the bomb.

“The officer detected slurring in Miller’s voice and asked if he had consumed alcohol that day,” court records said. “Miller replied that he had consumed one glass of red wine. Asked if he suffered from mental illness, Miller replied ‘No, absolutely not. This is the first time I’ve ever made a call like this before. I am worried for everyone on that train.’”

Eventually Miller’s train pulled into Westport, CT, where Amtrak police discovered the actor had been removed from the train in New York “owing to his intoxication.” He’d allegedly had two glasses of wine and two double scotch and sodas and had “exchanged profanity with a female” passenger in a different row.

Last May, Miller and Silicon Valley mutually agreed to part ways. In December, the embattled actor was arrested for battery and freed on $20,000 bail. Also in December, he denied allegations of sexual assault made by an anonymous former classmate from George Washington University.

Miller voices a character in the current movie Ready Player One, and will reprise his role as Weasel in Deadpool 2, due out May 18.

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.