Actor who played Elton John in 'Rocketman' gets Grammy nod for singing his songs

Taron Egerton as Elton John – Paramount Pictures(LOS ANGELES) — In his career, Elton John has won five Grammys and a Grammy Legend Award. Now, the guy who played him in the biopic Rocketman has gotten his very own Grammy nomination.

Taron Egerton is nominated in the category of Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media for the Rocketman soundtrack, which features his takes on Elton classics like “Your Song,” “Crocodile Rock,” “Bennie & the Jets” and, of course, “Rocket Man.” It also features Taron’s duet with Elton, “(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again,” written by Elton and Bernie Taupin especially for the film.

“I didn’t see that coming! Bloody hell!” Taron wrote on Instagram, next to a screenshot of the nominations list.

The Rocketman soundtrack is the only album in the category credited to just one person. Most of the other nominees — which include the soundtracks to The Lion King, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse — are credited to Various Artists.

The final nominee in the Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media category — the soundtrack to A Star Is Born — is credited to Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper.

It’s worth noting that last year, Oscar-winner Rami Malek wasn’t nominated for the soundtrack of Bohemian Rhapsody, because even though he played Freddie Mercury in the movie, he didn’t do his own singing.

Grammy winners will be revealed on Sunday, January 26, live from the Staples Center in Los Angeles on CBS.

