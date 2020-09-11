Adam Brody and Leighton Meester welcome a son

ABC/Richard Cartwright(LOS ANGELES) — Adam Brody and Leighton Meester are parents of two.

The former O.C. star has confirmed that he and his wife, who starred in the ABC comedy Single Parents, have welcomed a baby boy.

The notably private couple never acknowledged they were expecting despite reports that Meester was pregnant.

“I have a new kid,” Brody said during a recent broadcast of The Fun Time Boys Game Night Spectacular. “I have a boy and he’s a dream. He’s a dream boy.”

Brody, 40, and Meester, 34, met while filming The Oranges, which was released in 2012.

They married in 2014 and welcomed their daughter, Arlo Day, the next year.

By Good Morning America

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.