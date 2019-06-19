Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston's 'Murder Mystery' slays for Netflix

Netflix/Scott Yamano(LOS ANGELES) — Murder Mystery, the Netflix comedy movie starring Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston, notched the biggest opening weekend for a Netflix film, the streamer announced via Twitter Tuesday.

The streamer says 13,374,914 accounts in the US and Canada, and 17,494,949 more worldwide, tuned in to the movie.

Murder Mystery follows a New York City cop and his wife — played respectively by Sandler and Aniston — who go on a European trip and end up as the prime suspects in a murder. It’s the second film outing for the two, whose 2011 feature Just Go with It delivered $214.9 million worldwide.

[embedded content]

