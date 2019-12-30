Adam Sandler's 'Murder Mystery', Ryan Reynolds' '6 Underground', top Netflix's 2019 Most Popular Movies list

Netflix/Scott Yamano(LOS ANGELES) — What were your favorite Netflix features in 2019? With the year nearly over, Netflix has crunched the numbers to see what its global audience watched over the last 12 months.

The Adam Sandler/Jennifer Aniston comedy Murder Mystery took the top slot on the streaming service’s “Feature Film” list, while the Ryan Reynolds action movie 6 Underground came in second — impressive considering the Michael Bay-directed film just came out Dec. 13.

Netflix compiled not just its own films, series, and documentaries, but those that became available on the service this year. As for its own dramatic series, Stranger Things Henry Cavill’s new show, The Witcher, and The Umbrella Academy made Netflix’s “Most Popular Overall” top 10. Others on that list not produced by Netflix included, respectively, Disney’s The Incredibles 2 in the fourth slot, and Martin Scorsese’s The Irishman, which rounded out the top five.

Netflix’s Top 10 Most Popular Releases of 2019

1. Murder Mystery

2. Stranger Things 3

3. 6 Underground

4. The Incredibles 2

5. The Irishman

6. The Witcher

7. Triple Frontier

8. Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile

9. The Umbrella Academy

10. The Highwaymen

Top 10 Most Popular Movie Releases of 2019



1. Murder Mystery

2. 6 Underground

3. The Incredibles 2

4. The Irishman

5. Triple Frontier

6. Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile

7. The Highwaymen

8. Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

9. Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2

10. Secret Obsession

Top 10 Most Popular Documentary Releases of 2019



1. Conversations with a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes

2. Our Planet

3. FYRE: The Greatest Party That Never Happened

4. Homecoming: A Film by Beyonce

5. Don’t F**k with Cats: Hunting an Internet Killer

6. Abducted in Plain Sight

7. The Disappearance of Madeleine McCann

8. The Family

9. Street Food: Volume 1

10. Kevin Hart: Don’t F**k This Up

