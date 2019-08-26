Additional sex crimes charges and a delayed trial date for Harvey Weinstein

iStock/Marilyn Nieves(NEW YORK) — Disgraced Hollywood filmmaker Harvey Weinstein returned to Manhattan Supreme Court on Monday to face additional charges related to allegations of sexual misconduct made by Sopranos actress Annabella Sciorra.

This is the third time Weinstein has been arraigned on the same indictment in Manhattan Supreme Court for allegations of sexual assault.

On Monday, Weinstein entered a plea of not guilty for the two counts of predatory sex assault charges. If convicted, he faces up to 25 years to life in prison, according to the state’s penal law.

Prosecutors requested to consolidate the new charges, which means Weinstein’s original September 9 trial date has been postponed to January 6, 2020.

Weinstein’s legal team told reporters after court that earlier problems with their case, including revelations that led to one charge being dropped altogether, have left prosecutors desperate enough to attempt a last-minute legal play.

“This shows the strength of our case, frankly, that the prosecutors went to the grand jury at the eleventh hour,” Weinstein attorney Donna Rotunno said on the courthouse steps. “The case itself is weak and they needed this amended charge in order to have the case stick…they feel they have to use this person whose case was tossed before and bring them into this case.”

Sciorra’s attorney, Gloria Allred, was in court and told reporters later that “Annabella has done what anyone who has information which is relevant to the prosecution of Harvey Weinstein or any prosecution should do. She provided that information to law enforcement…I commend Annabella for her willingness to take the stand and answer questions under oath.”

Weinstein has been out on $1 million cash bail and was fitted with a GPS tracking device after his first arraignment in July 2018.

Weinstein has denied all charges.