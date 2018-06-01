“Adrift” tops this weekend's new releases

STXfilmsThe following movies open nationwide on Friday:

* Adrift — Shailene Woodley stars in this action adventure drama based on the true story of Tami Oldham Ashcraft, who found herself in a race against time to save her fiancé Richard Sharp — played by The Hunger Games‘ Sam Claflin — who was badly injured after a massive hurricane left their boat in ruins. Rated PG-13.

* Action Point — This comedy features Jackass star Johnny Knoxville as the owner of Action Point, a minimum safety-maximum fun amusement park, loosely based on New Jersey’s now defunct Action Park — notorious for its unsafe rides. When a new mega-park opens nearby, he gathers his misfit crew to help save Action Point. Rated R.

* Upgrade — After a brutal mugging leaves him paralyzed and his wife dead, Grey Trace — played by Logan Marshall-Green — receives an implant, called STEM, which enhances his body and allows him to walk again. It also gives him super-human strength, which he uses to seek revenge on his attackers. Rated R.

