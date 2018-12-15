After disturbing Instagram post, Pete Davidson is present at “SNL” and is “fine”

Rosalind O’Connor/NBC(NEW YORK) — Following an Instagram post that suggested he wanted to harm himself, Pete Davidson is reportedly present and accounted for at Saturday Night Live, reports the New York Times.

In the now-deleted post, Davidson wrote, “I really don’t want to be on this earth anymore. I’m doing my best to stay here for you but I actually don’t know how much longer I can last. All I’ve ever tried to do was help people. Just remember I told you so.”

Alarmed friends, fans and celebrities immediately began reaching out to Davidson to offer support and encouragement.

According to the Times, a police officer was sent to the SNL studio to check on Davidson’s well-being. Separately, an NBC rep contacted the NYPD to say that the comedian was “fine” and at work.

TMZ reported at around 3 p.m. Saturday afternoon that Davidson’s former fiancee Ariana Grande had arrived at the SNL studio and tweeted, “I’m downstairs and I’m not going anywhere if you need anyone or anything. I know u have everyone u need and that’s not me, but i’m here too.” That tweet appears to have been deleted.

Earlier this month, Davidson, who’s been open about his struggles with Borderline Personality Disorder, wrote in a now-deleted post, “No matter how hard the internet or anyone tries to make me kill myself. I won’t. I’m upset I even have to say this.” Grande responded by asking people to “be gentler with others,” adding, “I care deeply about Pete and his health.”

Davidson and Grande began dating in May and got engaged in June. They broke up in October, following the death of Grande’s former boyfriend, rapper Mac Miller, from a drug overdose.

