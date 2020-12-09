After fan's tweet, Charlize Theron is all in for an LGBTQ take on 'Die Hard'

AIMEE SPINKS/NETFLIX(LOS ANGELES) — For all its drawbacks, social media has spawned a couple of solid casting coups. For example, there was that one fashion show photo of besties Rihanna and Academy Award-winner Lupita N’Yongo that led to a heist movie project backed by Ava Duvernay and Issa Rae. Also, a since-deleted fan tweet years ago recently led to Rosario Dawson being cast as Ahsoka Tano in The Mandalorian.

Now Charlize Theron is getting into the mix. On Saturday, a fan posted, “Lesbian Christmas rom coms are all well and good but what I REALLY want is a Die Hard where Charlize Theron goes on a rampage to save her wife.”

The tweet got 13,000 likes — including one from the Oscar-winner herself, who replied: “Where do I sign.”

Whether it becomes a reality is another thing, but with Theron’s proven action-movie chops in hit movies like Mad Max: Fury Road and Netflix’s The Old Guard — and the recent success of Hulu’s LGBTQ rom-com Happiest Season — it’s not inconceivable.

By Stephen Iervolino

