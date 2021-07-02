After intestinal bug shut down production, NBC’s ‘Ultimate Slip ‘N Slide’ reportedly slides out of post-Olympics slot

iStock/Jarvell Jardey

Ultimate Slip ‘N Slide, the reality competition series that made headlines last month when an intestinal bug washed out the wet and wild show’s production, won’t be premiering on NBC after the Olympics.

Deadline reports that the series, which stars Saturday Night Live vet Bobby Moynahan and comedian Ron Funches, had been expected to benefit from the eyeballs tuning into the Closing Ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics because it originally was scheduled to premiere immediately after the event– on Sunday, August 8, at 10:30 p.m. ET. Ultimate Slip ‘N Slide also was to have aired the following night at 8 p.m.

However, the trade notes that the production is still on hold after an outbreak of giardia, which causes stomach cramps, excessive gas and, for many, explosive diarrhea — not the best mix for any show, let alone one centering on water-slide obstacles.

