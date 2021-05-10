After NBC refuses to carry 2022 Golden Globes, HFPA responds, promising “transformational changes…quickly”

HFPA

The embattled Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) has issued a statement in response to NBC’s decision not to carry the Golden Globe Awards in 2022.

The organization has been under fire both in the press and from Hollywood celebrities who have brought to light accusations of sexism and racism.

Just today, Tom Cruise returned his three trophies in protest.

“Regardless of the next air date of the Golden Globes, implementing transformational changes as quickly – and as thoughtfully – as possible remains the top priority for our organization,” an HFPA statement reads in part.

“We invite our partners in the industry to the table to work with us on the systemic reform that is long overdue, both in our organization as well as within the industry at large.”

The group outlined what it called its “Reform Milestones,” which included a schedule of when they’ll be implemented; these strategies seek to boost minority membership and representation, and increase transparency into the organization and its inner workings, which have long been shrouded in mystery.

