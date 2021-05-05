After viral “dad bod” pics, Will Smith says he’s getting in the ‘Best Shape of My Life’ on YouTube

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Will Smith was up to something with the viral revelation of his current quarantine bod, which he described as being in “the worst shape of my life.”

He’ll apparently be reversing that on YouTube, with an unscripted docuseries Best Shape of My Life, in which the Men In Black and Bad Boys series star will tackle a fitness journey with the help of pro athletes, scientists, fitness experts, and YouTube creators.

He even name-dropped the show in a subsequent Instagram post, which featured a boomerang video of that literally Big Willie Style in all its glory. “I love this body, but I wanna FEEL better,” Will posted. “No more midnight muffins…this is it! Imma get in the BEST SHAPE OF MY LIFE!!!!! Teaming up with @YouTube to get my health & wellness back on track. Hope it works!”

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.