After watching Oprah interview, Bethenny Frankel apologizes for flaming Meghan with “Cry me a river” tweet

John Lamparski/Getty Images(NEW YORK) — Bethenny Frankel is walking back her criticism of Meghan Markle after she watched Oprah Winfrey’s ratings-grabbing interview with Markle and her husband, Prince Harry.

Prior to watching it, Frankel tweeted regarding the Duchess of Sussex’s plight “Cry me a river…the plight of being a game show host, fairly unknown actress, to suffering in a palace, w tiaras & 7 figure weddings for TWO WHOLE YEARS to being a household name w @Oprah on speed dial, fetching 7 m for interviews, hundreds of millions in media deals….”

Frankel also compared her life as a Real Housewives reality TV star to Markle’s, saying, “I chose reality tv, to work towards making $, to be scrutinized & criticized. I took the trappings & the beatings along with it. It’s a rose w petals & thorns. People beg to enter the often toxic institution I signed up for. That WAS the life I chose. You can’t play stupid & smart.”

Frankel received her share of flame for the shade, but following the interview, she changed her tune. “Emotional distress & racism must feel suffocating & powerless,” she posted Sunday evening. “I’m a polarizing, unfiltered (often to a fault) flawed person w a voice. When I heard of the interview,during a pandemic, it felt like a surprising choice. I’m sorry if it hurt or offended you.”

By Stephen Iervolino

