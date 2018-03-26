“Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” lead Clark Gregg will return to the MCU in “Captain Marvel”

ABC/Matthias Clamer(LOS ANGELES) — Marvel Studios has announced that one-time Marvel movie mainstay Clark Gregg — who stars as Agent Phil Coulson on ABC’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. — will be back on the big screen in Captain Marvel.

Gregg hasn’t appeared in a Marvel movie since his character was killed off in 2012’s The Avengers. Lee Pace and Djimon Hounsou, two actors whose characters met their ends in Guardians of the Galaxy, will also return for the 2019 movie.



How will they resurrect these three characters? They won’t have to: Captain Marvel — which stars Oscar-winnerBrie Larson as Carol Danvers, an Air Force pilot who acquires alien superpowers — is set in the 1990s.

As for how they fit into the plot, Pace’s character, Ronan the Accuser, is a member of the blue-skinned alien race the Kree, the same race from which Danvers acquires her powers. Hounsou played Ronan’s henchman, Korath.

The movie also stars Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury, as well as Jude Law, Rogue One‘s Ben Mendelsohn, and Gemma Chan.

Captain Marvel hits theaters March 8, 2019 from Marvel Studios which, like ABC News, is owned by Disney.

