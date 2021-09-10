Ah, Venice: Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez make it red carpet official at film fest

Franco Origlia/Getty Images

It’s already well-known that Bennifer 2.0 is in full swing, but Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez finally made it red carpet official on Friday, at the Venice Film Festival.

The couple, walking hand-in-hand, looked stunning: Ben looked fit in a classic black tuxedo, while Lopez wore a low-cut, mermaid-style white gown that showcased her famous curves — and sent the photographers into overdrive.

The pair were on hand at the screening of director Ridley Scott‘s The Last Duel, Affleck’s new film with childhood pal and fellow Good Will Hunting Oscar-winning writer Matt Damon.

The drama, which is based on real events, sees Damon playing a respected warrior called Jean de Carrouges, who faces off against Adam Driver‘s Jacques Le Gris, who is accused of assaulting de Carrouges’ wife, played by Emmy-winner Jodie Comer. Affleck plays the playboy Count Pierre of Alençon, who plays a role the case.

The Last Duel debuted at the festival, but hits theaters on these shores on October 15.

