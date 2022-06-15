Ahead of Father’s Day, ‘Sesame Street’ salutes dads with spoof of Friends’ opening number

ABC/Fred Lee

The Muppets of Sesame Street are saluting dads — and those who play the role — with a special send-up of the opening to Friends.

The clip starts with the familiar fountain backdrop of the beloved sitcom, with F – A – T – H – E – R – S flashed on the screen in the show’s familiar font, while Elmo, Wes and their pals sit on the set’s orange couch.

The characters, along with Wes’ dad, Elijah, Elmo’s pop, Louie, and the other dads from the children’s show all sing a new version of The Rembrandts‘ Friends theme, rewritten to showcase dads and all they do.

“When if feels like you’re being pulled from there to here/When you haven’t slept in days or weeks or months, or three and a half years,” the Muppet dads sing, “I’ll be there for you.”

There’s even a song break saluting Phoebe’s song “Smelly Cat,” with this version saying, “Smelly Trash/Smelly Trash, why do Grouches love you?”

