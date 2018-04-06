Ahead of series finale, “Scandal” stars reveal what they hope to steal from the set

ABC/Bob D’Amico(LOS ANGELES) — After seven seasons, the beloved ABC drama Scandal will come to an end this month. After all that time, who can blame the stars for wanting to take a souvenir or two from the set home with them?

Kerry Washington, who plays Olivia Pope, said she “definitely” wants to steal her character’s closet. Katie Lowes, who plays Quinn Perkins, echoed Washington’s sentiments, saying, “Olivia Pope has a lot of Prada purses, maybe just I can have one?”

Cornelius Smith Jr., who plays Marcus Walker, revealed that he already stole a “Marcus for Mayor” poster from the set. “I took it and had it framed,” Smith said. “It’s up in my house now.”

Meanwhile, Joe Morton, the actor who plays Rowan Pope, said if he had “the time and the space” he would “love to take the dinosaur” home with him.

Joshua Malina, who plays David Rosen, said he plans on stealing his character’s nameplate “because I can’t imagine a future use for it.”

And Darby Stanchfield, who plays Abby Whelan, said there’s “a pair of brass knuckles” that’s on her character’s desk “at all times, or in her handbag.”

“They’re mine,” she added.

There are only two more episodes of ABC’s Scandal remaining: Thursday, April 12, with the finale airing the following Thursday, April 19.

