‘Ahsoka’ reportedly Force-pulls Oscar-winning ‘Into The Spider-Verse’ director Peter Ramsay into the fold

The Disney+ Star Wars series Ahsoka has reportedly snagged a director from the Marvel universe.

Peter Ramsay, who along with Bob Persichetti and Rodney Rothman won an Oscar for the animated hit Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, will direct at least one episode of the upcoming series, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

As previously reported, the series stars Rosario Dawson as Ahsoka Tano, the one-time Jedi who has appeared in both The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett.

Not much else is known about the hush-hush project, except that it will likely tie into the close of the animated series Star Wars: Rebels, and the hunt for the Empire’s fearsome Grand Admiral Thrawn. That series’ finale showed the military genius vanishing into hyperspace during a climactic clash with young Jedi Ezra Bridger.

Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Australian actor Natasha Liu Bordizzo, Ukrainian actress Ivanna Sakhno and Hayden Christensen also will star in Ahsoka, the latter reprising his role as Ahsoka’s former master, Anakin Skywalker, who also will be seen in Lucasfilm’s upcoming Obi-Wan Kenobi series.

Lucasfilm is owned by Disney, the parent company of ABC News.

