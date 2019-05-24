'Aladdin' leads new Memorial Day Weekend movie releases

Disney(LOS ANGELES) — Opening nationwide in theaters Friday:

* Aladdin — Director Guy Ritchie’s live-action adaptation of the 1992 Disney animated classic about the titular character — played by Mena Massoud — a street urchin who finds a magic lamp and must use it to win over Princess Jasmine and defeat the evil sorcerer Jafar — portrayed respectively by Naomi Scott and Marwan Kenzari. Will Smith stars as the Genie, the role made famous by Robin Williams in the original. Rated PG.

* Brightburn — James Gunn’s superhero horror movie flips the Superman story on its head: an alien falls to earth as a baby, and is raised by human parents — played by Elizabeth Banks and David Denman. But instead of growing up to fight for truth, justice, and the American way, this kid — portrayed by Jackson A. Dunn — uses his superpowers for evil. Rated R.

* Booksmart — Beanie Feldstein and Kaitlyn Dever star in this raunchy coming of age comedy about a couple of best friends who focused more on studying than partying in high school, and decide to cut loose the night before graduation. Olivia Wilde makes her directorial debut. Will Forte, Lisa Kudrow, and Wilde’s partner Jason Sudeikis also star. Rated R.

opened in limited release on Wednesday:

* The Tomorrow Man — John Lithgow and Blythe Danner star in this quirky dramedy about a divorced retiree who spends his time preparing for the apocalypse. Then he meets and falls in love with a woman who’s a shopaholic and hoarder who lives in the moment. Rated PG-13.

(“Booksmart” trailer contains uncensored profanity.)

