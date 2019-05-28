'Aladdin' tops Memorial Day weekend box office with $86.1 million three-day opening

Disney(LOS ANGELES) — Disney’s live-action remake of its classic 1992 animated feature Aladdin topped the Memorial Day weekend box office, grabbing an estimated $86.1 million between Friday and Sunday and passing the three-day opening for last year’s Solo: A Star Wars Story. That figure is expected to soar past $100 million for the four-day weekend, making it one of the top five Memorial Day openings ever.

Overseas, the film, starring Will Smith as the Genie, a role made famous by Robin Williams in the original, delivered an estimated $121 million, bringing it’s worldwide total past $207 million for the three-day weekend.

John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum dropped to second place in its second week of release, earning an estimated $24.35 million for the three-day and bringing its tally to over $100 million after just 10 days of release — the highest-grossing film of the franchise. It’s expected to pull in another $6 million-plus when Monday’s figures are counted.

Internationally, the film added another $24.8 million, raising its global total to upwards of $175 million.

Disney/Marvel’s Avengers: Endgame finished in third place for the three-day with an estimated $16.8 million, and should rake in about $22 million for the long holiday weekend. Internationally, Endgame delivered an estimated $15.3 million, for a worldwide total of $236 million — still second behind Avatar‘s all-time record of $353 million.

Disney is the parent company of Marvel and ABC News.

Fourth place belonged to the motion capture/live-action feature Pokémon Detective Pikachu, collecting an estimated $13.3 million from Friday-Sunday, with a good shot of hitting over $17 million through Monday.

Rounding out the top five was the second of the weekend’s new releases, the superhero sci-fi flick Brightburn, starring Elizabeth Banks, David Denman and Jackson A. Dunn. It finished a little shy of expectations with an estimated $7.5 million for the three-day-weekend. That number should rise another half-million for the four-day.

Booksmart, the Olivia Wilde directed R-rated coming-of-age comedy starring Beanie Feldstein and Kaitlyn Dever finished just outside the top five in sixth place, with an estimated $6.6 million.

The Tomorrow Man, starring John Lithgow and Blythe Danner, which opened in limited release on Wednesday, grabbed $19,327 from four theaters.

Here are the top 10 movies from Friday through Sunday, with estimated domestic box office earnings:

1. Aladdin, $86.1 million

2. John Wick: Chapter Three–Parabellum, $24.35 million

3. Avengers: Endgame, $16.8 million

4. Pokémon Detective Pikachu, $13.3 million

5. Brightburn, $7.5 million

6. Booksmart, $6.5 million

7. A Dog’s Journey, $4.15 million

8. The Hustle, $3.8 million

9. The Intruder, $2.3 million

10. Long Shot, $1.6 million

