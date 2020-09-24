Alan Arkin departs 'The Kominsky Method' ahead of final season

Michael Yarish/Netflix(LOS ANGELES) — Alan Arkin, who stars in Netflix’s The Kominsky Method, alongside Michael Douglas, will not return for the third and final season of the series, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

No details were given as to the reason for Arkin’s departure, but sources tell THR the COVID-19 pandemic did not play a role.

The comedy, from Chuck Lorre, stars Douglas as washed up actor-turned-Hollywood acting coach Sandy Kominsky. Arkin as his longtime agent and friend, Norman. Arkin’s absence will be written into the upcoming third season of the series.

Arkin is the latest lead on a Lorre-produced comedy from Warner Bros. TV to depart. Mom lead Anna Faris exited the CBS comedy earlier this month after a seven-season run.

By George Costantino

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.