Alec and Hilaria Baldwin reveal their newborn's adorable name

“We would love to introduce you to Eduardo Pau Lucas Baldwin. Born Sept 8, 2020 at 7:46pm he weighed 7lbs 8oz,” she captioned an adorable Instagram post of the baby boy swaddled in a waffle-knit blanket on Thursday. “His name means ‘wealthy guardian of peace and light.’ We love you baby Edu.”

The baby name news comes just one day after the 36-year-old mom shared the exciting news that she had given birth.

“We had a baby last night. He is perfect and we couldn’t be happier,” she wrote on Wednesday.

Hilaria spilled that she was pregnant in April with an Instagram video that captured the sound of the baby’s heartbeat after she disclosing that she experienced two miscarriages in 2019.

Eduardo is the fifth child for the couple who married in 2012. Together they also have seven-year-old daughter Carmen, five-year-old son Rafael, three-year-old son Leonardo and two-year-old son Romeo. Alec also has a daughter, Ireland, from his previous marriage to Kim Basigner.

By Danielle Long

