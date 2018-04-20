Alec Baldwin, Alyssa Milano, Amy Schumer among celebs part of new anti-NRA initiative

ABC/Justin Jay(NEW YORK) — Alyssa Milano, Amy Schumer and Alec Baldwin are among the celebrities and activists who have joined forces to launch a new initiative aimed at dismantling the National Rifle Association.

The No Rifle Association initiative — #NoRA – announced its intent in a letter to NRA Executive Vice President Wayne LaPierre Friday. It was signed by over 130 celebrities and activists, including Ashley Judd, Don Cheadle, Minnie Driver, Jon Favreau, Nathan Fillion, Jimmy Kimmel, Julianne Moore, Michael Moore, Patton Oswalt, Amber Tamblyn and Constance Wu, as well as some of the Parkland shooting survivors.

“We’re a culture hack,” the letter proclaims. “We’re for moving culture into a less violent place by counteracting the influence of NRA money in the American political system. We’re for raising the voices of all victims of gun violence, both direct and indirect, in their own communities as they define them.”

The letter goes on to say, “We’re coming for your money. We’re coming for your puppets. And we’re going to win.”

The full letter can be found on NoRANow.org.

