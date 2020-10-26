Alec Baldwin and Jimmy Carrey reprise their roles, and Maya Rudolph takes on a new one as 'SNL' tackles the final presidential debate

NBC(NEW YORK) — This weekend’s Saturday Night Live skewered Thursday’s final presidential debate, with Alec Badwin and Jim Carrey reprising their roles as President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden, respectively.

Maya Rudolph also returned, this time as debate moderator Kristen Welker.

Highlights included the president’s assessment of the COVID-19 pandemic: “We’re rounding the corner. In fact we’ve rounded so many corners we’ve gone all the way around the block and we’re back where we started in March.”

After Baldwin’s promise that if elected “everyone in America will be on a big, beautiful ventilator,” Carey’s Biden described his plan for “Biden Care,” which “may not talk as smooth” and “may need a little bit more sunscreen than the previous melanin-rich plan, but damn it, it’s got heart and it works.”

On the subject of fracking, Carey’s Biden declared, “Oil, no; wind, yes; fracking, depends on what state I’m in.”

“I know more about wind than anyone,” Baldwin shot back. “It makes golf shots go real bad” and “sometimes it goes into a twister and throws a cow right on top of Helen Hunt.”

Baldwin’s Trump closed with “Just remember how good things used to be back before the China plague…lowest unemployment numbers in all categories: Blacks, Asians, Latinxes, brunettes, MILFs, LGBTQAnon…”

Carrey’s Biden said in rebuttal, “You know who he is, and you know who I am. I’m good old Joe…I don’t have a golden toilet seat, I have the soft, spongey one that hisses whenever I park my keister.”

Spoofing Rudy Giuliani’s appearance in Borat 2, Kate McKinnon appeared as the former New York City mayor who, after fiddling with his “microphone,” threatened to drop a “truth bomb” about Hunter Biden.