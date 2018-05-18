Alec Baldwin and wife Hilaria welcome baby number four

Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images(NEW YORK) — Alec Baldwin and his wife Hilaria welcomed their fourth child, a baby boy, on Thursday.

The fitness guru shared the news on her Instagram page writing, “He’s here! He’s perfect! 8lbs 2oz #wegotthis2018,” alongside a shot of the proud parents smiling down at the baby as she held him in her arms.

Before heading to the hospital on Thursday, Hilaria shared a photo of herself dressed in sweats and slippers, captioned, “Earlier this morning…wish me luck. Bye bye baby bump.”

The baby, whose name has not yet been revealed, joins 4-year-old sister Carmen, 4 and brothers Rafael, 2, and Leonardo, 1.

Alec also a 22-year-old daughter, Ireland, with ex-wife Kim Bassinger.

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.