Alec Baldwin exclusive: “The trigger wasn’t pulled. I didn’t pull the trigger”

Actor Alec Baldwin told ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos in an exclusive interview that he had “no idea” how a live bullet got onto the set of his film Rust, but that he “didn’t pull the trigger” on the firearm that killed one person and wounded another.

“I would never point a gun at anyone and pull the trigger at them, never,” Baldwin told Stephanopoulos in a first-look segment from the upcoming interview, which is produced by George Stephanopoulos Productions.

Alec Baldwin Unscripted will air this Thursday, December 2, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and will begin streaming on Hulu later that evening.

“Someone put a live bullet in a gun, a bullet that wasn’t even supposed to be on the property,” the actor added.

On October 21, Baldwin was holding an antique revolver during a dress rehearsal for the Western film at the Bonanza Creek Ranch near Santa Fe, New Mexico, when it discharged, killing the movie’s cinematographer, Halyna Hutchins, and wounding its director, Joel Souza.

In the exclusive ABC News interview, Baldwin, who was starring in and co-produced the film, talked about what happened on set that fateful day, saying he had no reason to suspect a live bullet could be in the prop gun.

He also talked with Stephanopoulos about Hutchins, 42, who was struck in the chest and died after being airlifted to a hospital.

“I think back and I think of what could I have done?” Baldwin said.

“She was someone who was loved by everyone who worked with [her] and liked by everyone who worked with [her], and admired,” Alec noted. “I mean, even now I find it hard to believe that [she’s gone]. It doesn’t seem real to me.”

