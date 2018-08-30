Alec Baldwin out as Batman's father in Joaquin Phoenix 'Joker' film

ABC(LOS ANGELES) — Just two days after it was announced that Alec Baldwin was tapped to play Bruce Wayne/Batman’s father, Thomas Wayne, in the upcoming Joker origin film, the actor tells USA Today he’s withdrawn from the project, citing “scheduling” issues.

“I’m sure there are 25 guys who can play that part,” he added.

Joaquin Phoenix is set to play the titular character, and Robert De Niro, Deadpool 2‘s Zazie Beetz and GLOW actor Marc Maron are also on board for the movie, due out in 2019.

