Alec Baldwin pleads guilty to harassment, must undergo anger management, after parking spot scuffle

ABC(NEW YORK) — In a New York City courtroom today, Alec Baldwin pleaded guilty to Second Degree harassment, stemming from a scuffle in November over a parking spot.

The hot-tempered actor had been facing more serious charges, including attempted assault, but they were dropped when he pleaded guilty to the “violation,” as his lawyer later described it.

Baldwin was ordered to attend a short-term anger management program and pay a $120 surcharge.

The 60-year-old actor was caught on camera roughing up another motorist, shoving him onto the hood of a car during the November 2 incident. Baldwin claimed the man stole a spot that was being held for him.

The Saturday Night Live star and Emmy-winner has had several scrapes with the law over the years: In 2014 he was detained by cops after he became “belligerent” when a police officer stopped him for driving his bike in the wrong direction on a one-way street.

In 2012 and 2013, he tangled with two different paparazzi, one of whom filed a harassment claim against him.

In 2007, Baldwin was caught on tape losing his cool with his then-11-year-old daughter Ireland; he later apologized publicly for calling her a “rude thoughtless pig” in the nasty exchange with the girl, who at the time was living with her mother, Baldwin’s ex-wife, Kim Basinger.

