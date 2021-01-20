Alec Baldwin quits Twitter following Hilaria Baldwin controversy

Walt Disney Television/Yolanda Perez(NEW YORK) — Alec Baldwin has put the breaks on Twitter, permanently.

The 30 Rock star has repeatedly vented his frustration over how the internet has reacted to the cultural appropriation controversy surrounding his wife, Hilaria Baldwin. The lifestyle influencer was accused by a Twitter user in December of a “decades long grift in which she impersonates a Spanish person.”

The accuser, LeniBriscoe, backed up the claims by including interviews where Hilaria speaks in a Spanish accent and opens up about her parents, who are natives of Massachusetts.

The fallout was immediate and Alec has threatened to quit Twitter multiple times because his wife is continuously harassed, he says.

On Monday, the 63-year-old actor said he is closing up shop on Twitter, saying the website “is like a party where everyone is screaming. Not much of a party.”

“Goodbye for now,” he added.

Hilaria has repeatedly tried to clear the air since the scandal broke in December. She first took to Instagram to share her side of the story, confessing that she was born in Boston “and grew up spending time with my family between Massachusetts and Spain.”

Hilaria added that she’s “really lucky I grew up speaking two languages” and is also raising her children to be bilingual.

The fitness model also confessed that she is a “white girl” born “Hillary,” not Hilaria, which she said is what her Spanish relatives called her and which she eventually adopted professionally.

Mrs. Baldwin continued to ward off accusations of cultural appropriation and opened up about her contested heritage in a lengthy piece in The New York Times.

It is unknown when or if Alec intends to return to social media.

By Megan Stone and Stephen Iervolino

