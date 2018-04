Alec Baldwin returns to “SNL” with Trump impression, declares love for Roseanne

NBC/Will Heath(NEW YORK) — Alec Baldwin made his return to Saturday Night Live for the first time since President Donald Trump took aim at the actor’s impression of himself on Twitter last month.

In the show’s opening sketch, Baldwin portrayed Trump at a press conference with leaders of several Baltic nations — a replay of the real president’s Q&A this week. And, of course, the president immediately started to fall asleep during the event.

“Oh my God, I’m already so bored,” he spoke in an internal voiceover. “I wish I was watching Roseanne, how great is that show? Roseanne loves me. She’s like a great Rosie O’Donnell.”

Baldwin’s Trump deflected a question about Stormy Daniels, saying he thought the question was for the president of Latvia.

“Borat, you wanna take that one?” he asked.

“We have expression in my country and it’s translated roughly as, ‘This person is lying,'” the faux Latvian president — played by castmember Alex Moffat — responded.

Baldwin later declared, “I’m the only one to say this — I don’t care about America. … This is a four-year cash grab.”

The real Trump slammed Baldwin’s portrayal of the president on SNL back on March 2 at 5:42 a.m. in a tweet in which he initially misspelled the actor’s name as “Alex” and wrote the word “dying” as “dieing.” He later corrected the tweet.

Trump said Baldwin’s “dying mediocre career was saved by his impersonation of me on SNL.” He first played Trump in a September 2016 episode of the show.

[embedded content]

