Alec Baldwin reveals special guest on 'Match Game' next season is…BLANK

ABC/Heidi Gutman(NEW YORK) — Alec Baldwin returns for season four of Match Game tonight on ABC, chock-full of celebrity panelists and the trademark hilarious fill-in-the-blanks.

While we get to enjoy this latest batch of summer episodes, production on the next season is already underway and will include a very special celebrity panelist: Baldwin’s wife, Hilaria.

The host jokes he “fought against” having her on the show and he anticipates she’s loading up on zingers to throw his way.

“My wife loves having a room full of really smart comedy writers to give her the stuff to kick me with,” he tells ABC Radio.

Baldwin says the only “smart thing” to do is to go easy on her.

“I mean, I’m dumb but I’m not that dumb,” he says. “I’m going to treat her the way [I treat] all the other panelists — I’m gonna be warm and kind and celebratory. And what good is it going to do me, you know? Some of the people on that panel would rather have dinner with me than my wife when the show’s over. So we’ll see what happens.”



The panelists on tonight’s episode include Jason Alexander, Sheryl Underwood, Gabriel Iglesias, Constance Zimmer, Michael Che and Bridget Everett.

Match Game airs at 10 p.m. ET on ABC, capping off the night’s “Summer Fun & Games” lineup, which also features the new game shows Card Sharks, hosted by Joel McHale, and Press Your Luck, hosted Elizabeth Banks.

