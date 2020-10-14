Alex Trebek surprised when only one contestant makes it to Final 'Jeopardy!'

ViacomCBS(LOS ANGELES) — It doesn’t happen often, but Tuesday night only one contestant made it to the final round on Jeopardy!

Returning champion Kevin Walsh played “Final Jeopardy!” solo, after the two other contestants ended the show with either a negative or zero balance

A solo final round hasn’t happened since 2015. Even host Alex Trebek was surprised.

“The stage looks like a very lonely place right now,” Trebek said. “I cannot recall the last time we only had one player in Final Jeopardy!”

For his solo round, Walsh answered the “Literary Pronoun” challenge. He correctly answered, “What is It?” to the clue, “Thanks to a horror film, this novel returned to the bestseller lists in 2017, some 30 years after reaching No. 1.”

By Andrea Tuccillo

