Alex Trebek’s final ‘Jeopardy!’ episodes were number one in syndication

Jeopardy! Productions/Sony Pictures Television(LOS ANGELES) — Alex Trebek may have died in November, but he still ranked number one in the ratings in January.

The beloved game show host’s last Jeopardy! episodes to run, which wrapped up the week of January 10, were the No. 1-rated shows in all of syndication, according to Nielsen numbers quoted by The Wrap.

Trebek had many episodes “in the can” before he lost his battle with pancreatic cancer.

Trebek’s final episode, which aired on January 8, drew 14 million viewers — making it the most-watched installment of the long-running quiz show in 419 days — when James Holzhauer’s winning streak finally came to an end.

All-time Jeopardy! champ Ken Jennings is currently hosting the show in Trebek’s stead. When his six week stint is up, the player-turned consulting producer for the show will be followed by the show’s longtime executive producer, Mike Richards, who will step in front of the camera as host for two weeks’ worth of the pre-recorded shows.

Following Richards will be four celebrity guest hosts, including journalist Katie Couric, Big Bang Theory vet and real-life neuroscientist Mayim Bialik, NFL quarterback Aaron Rodgers, and 60 Minutes mainstay Bill Whitaker.

A permanent successor for Trebek has yet to be announced.

By Stephen Iervolino

