Alfonso Ribeiro offers honest thoughts on ‘Fresh Prince’ reboot, it’s a “totally different show”

ABC/Ricky Middlesworth(LOS ANGELES) — Alfonso Ribeiro brought laughter to millions through his character Carlton on The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air and now he’s weighing in on news of the series making a comeback.

While chatting with E! News’ Justin Sylvester on the Just the Sip podcast, the actor first clarified that the new version of the show is not a reboot but, instead, is a “reimagining.”

“I like to call it a reimagining. We sometimes throw a lot of things into one word, one concept. A reboot would be taking the actual show and characters and bringing it back. This is a totally different show,” he explained.

“It’s not even based on the show. It’s based on the theme song,” the America’s Funniest Home Videos host continued. “It’s a completely different thing. It’s drama. It’s not comedy. I have nothing to do with it so I don’t really know anything more…But I actually appreciate it even more than a reboot. Let’s take a concept and turn it into a different show.”

Although Alfonso is admittedly not part of the Fresh Prince reimagining, which is being produced by Universal TV and Will Smith’s Westbrook Studios, he’s still rooting for it.

“I’m like, roll the dice,” he said. “Go ahead and try it and see what happens.”

By Danielle Long

