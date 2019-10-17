All Emilia Clarke wanted for ‘Last Christmas’ was co-star Henry Golding

Universal Pictures(LOS ANGELES) — Turns out Emilia Clarke wasn’t acting when making all those heart eyes at Last Christmas co-star Henry Golding. She admits she had a big fat crush on him, which explains their crazy chemistry.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, the Game of Thrones star revealed she was smitten the second she first laid eyes on him when watching Crazy Rich Asians. When he first came on screen, the actress said the first thing that came to her mind was, “Aw, god! Good Lord, that’s the single most attractive man I’ve ever seen in my life.”

It turns out Crazy Rich Asians did more for Golding than win him Emilia’s heart. Director Paul Feig said that Golding wasn’t exactly on the studio’s radar when casting Last Christmas.

“The studio didn’t know if he was going to be a star or not. Finally when Crazy Rich opened and did so well, it was like, ‘Hey, I got a great guy for this role,’ and then here comes Henry,” Feig revealed to ET.

Last Christmas, which features music by the late George Michael — who gave the film his blessing before his untimely death — opens in theaters November 8.

